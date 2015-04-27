FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Bank
will consider alternatives to an initial public offering when
divesting its retail Postbank business, Chief
Financial Officer Stefan Krause said.
"It's the basis of our thinking right now to follow the IPO
route," he said during a conference call with analysts to
discuss the bank's strategic revamp.
"We don't rule out any alternative," he added.
An IPO is seen as the safer path and potential proceeds are
not the main driver for an exit of the business Deutsche Bank
bought only seven years ago.
"The big benefit from the Postbank (divestment) does not
come from the sales price, the big benefit comes from the RWA
(risk-weighted assets) release," Krause said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the status of its stake
in China's Hua Xia Bank, but Chief Executive Anshu
Jain said that the bank remains committed to China.
Germany's flagship lender has received at least one offer
from a Chinese financial institution for its 20 percent stake in
Hua Xia, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)