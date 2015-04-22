FRANKFURT, April 22 A senior German politician
on Wednesday urged Deutsche Bank to protect jobs and
preserve Postbank as a stand-alone business in any
sell-off plan.
"I urgently appeal to those in management and the
supervisory board of Deutsche Bank to take no decision that
would permanently endanger jobs in individual locations,"
Stephan Weil, the premier of the federal state of Lower Saxony,
said in a statement.
Deutsche plans to decide on a major restructuring as early
as Friday. This will include a sale of its Postbank arm and it
may also sell its own-branded retail network to focus on
more-profitable investment banking.
Weil pointed to building society BHW, owned by Postbank,
saying he had met with Deutsche Bank management to express his
concerns about the fate of BHW's 2,400 employees based in Lower
Saxony.
"Employees of Postbank and its subsidiaries have been
worried about their professional future for quite some time
now," Weil said.
Should Postbank be sold, Postbank and BHW need to be
maintained as stand-alone units, he said.
Lower Saxony is a northern German state with a population of
8 million and is home to carmaker Volkswagen AG.
Postbank has some 1,100 branches and 14 million clients.
German services union Verdi called on employees at Postbank
to strike for an indefinite period in a dispute over
job guarantees, the union said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)