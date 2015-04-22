(Recasts with CEOs' meeting with finance minister, changes
dateline)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 22 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen
met with German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble late on
Monday, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, ahead of
a decision on a major restructuring.
The overhaul, to be announced as early as Friday, will
include a sale of Deutsche's Postbank arm and
possibly also its own-branded retail network. The shake-up,
which would allow the bank to focus on more-profitable
investment banking, could cost thousands of jobs.
Berlin is primarily interested in having a robust German
bank that can support the country's commercial interests
globally. Germany is the world's third biggest exporter after
China and the United States.
Politicians are keen to see German banking assets remain in
German or European hands and to limit job cuts.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the Schaeuble meeting.
Separately, a senior German politician on Wednesday urged
Deutsche Bank to protect jobs and preserve Postbank
as a stand-alone business in any sell-off plan.
"I urgently appeal to those in management and the
supervisory board of Deutsche Bank to take no decision that
would permanently endanger jobs in individual locations,"
Stephan Weil, the premier of the federal state of Lower Saxony,
said in a statement.
Weil pointed to building society BHW, owned by Postbank,
saying he had met with Deutsche Bank management to express his
concerns about the fate of BHW's 2,400 employees based in Lower
Saxony.
"Employees of Postbank and its subsidiaries have been
worried about their professional future for quite some time
now," Weil said.
Should Postbank be sold, Postbank and BHW need to be
maintained as stand-alone units, he said.
Lower Saxony is a northern German state with a population of
8 million and is home to carmaker Volkswagen AG.
Postbank has some 1,100 branches and 14 million clients.
German services union Verdi called on employees at Postbank
to strike for an indefinite period in a dispute over
job guarantees, the union said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin and Thomas Atkins
in Frankfurt; Editing by Jane Merriman)