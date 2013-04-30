FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank
co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said the capital measures
announced on Monday would be sufficient to help Germany's
flagship lender meet stricter bank safety rules, although some
of these rules are not yet finalised.
"Based on all the simulations we have done, it's more than
enough to take care of regulatory uncertainty," Jain told
investors on an analyst call on Tuesday.
Upon being asked whether Deutsche had sufficient funding for
its U.S. operations, Jain said there were no further capital
measures planned, even though the exact nature of the U.S.
regulatory requirements remained unclear.
On Monday, Deutsche Bank said it would beef up its balance
sheet with a 2.8 billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase.
In January, Jain said the question of whether Germany's
lender needed a capital increase was driven by uncertainty over
the likely burden of future bank regulation.
The Federal Reserve Board has demanded that foreign banks
operating in the United States hold as much capital as their
U.S. counterparts, regardless of how well their overseas parent
companies are funded.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)