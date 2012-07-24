FRANKFURT, July 24 Deutsche Bank said
second quarter pretax income would amount to about 1 billion
euros ($1.21 billion), below market expectations, hit by a
weaker euro.
Deutsche Bank was seen posting a pretax profit of 1.4
billion euros and net income of 1 billion euros, according to
ThomsonReuters Starmine.
Earlier this month it emerged that Deutsche Bank may cut
almost a tenth of its investment banking staff due to weak
trading activity.
Deutsche Bank further said lower full year net income
projections would be mitigated by additional de-risking measures
this year, without providing details.
Earlier this year, Germany's flagship lender had signalled
to analysts it may post a net profit after dividend of around 3
billion euros for 2012.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)