FRANKFURT, July 24 Deutsche Bank said second quarter pretax income would amount to about 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), below market expectations, hit by a weaker euro.

Deutsche Bank was seen posting a pretax profit of 1.4 billion euros and net income of 1 billion euros, according to ThomsonReuters Starmine.

Earlier this month it emerged that Deutsche Bank may cut almost a tenth of its investment banking staff due to weak trading activity.

Deutsche Bank further said lower full year net income projections would be mitigated by additional de-risking measures this year, without providing details.

Earlier this year, Germany's flagship lender had signalled to analysts it may post a net profit after dividend of around 3 billion euros for 2012.

