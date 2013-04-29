FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Bank posted a pretax profit of 2.4 billion euros ($3.14 billion), beating analyst expectations as aggressive cost cuts outpaced a slight drop in revenues at the investment bank.

Analysts had expected Germany's flagship lender to post a pretax profit of 1.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

The bank said that its net profit stood at 1.7 billion euros in the first quarter and its core tier one capital ratio stood at 8.8 percent at the end of March.

($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)