FRANKFURT, July 30 Germany's flagship lender Deutsche Bank has earmarked 16 percent of its assets to be cut to comply with stricter bank rules.

About 250 billion euros' ($331.3 billion) worth of assets could be shed without hurting profits, Deutsche Bank said in a presentation on Tuesday.

With the measures Deutsche Bank hopes to keep its leverage ratio - defined as assets (such as loans) against its shareholder equity - stable despite the increasingly stringent requirements.

At the end of the second quarter, Deutsche Bank's leverage ratio stood at the targeted 3.0 percent on an adjusted fully loaded basis.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Deutsche Bank plans to shrink its balance sheet substantially over the next two and a half years to comply with new rules to make banks more crisis-resistant. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)