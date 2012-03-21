MAINZ, Germany, March 21 The acquisition of
Deutsche Postbank has given Deutsche Bank
the economies of scale to consider further expanding retail
banking operations abroad, Deutsche's management board member
Rainer Neske said on Wednesday.
"We need to think about how and where we will expand
overseas," Neske said in response to a question about potential
overseas expansion, adding that there are no specific plans to
grow the Postbank brand abroad.
Nonetheless the strategic problem of being subscale in
retail banking has been solved with the Postbank acquisition,
Neske said, signalling that the lender may further expand in
Asia.
"Not to participate in Asian growth is a strategic
disadvantage for any European bank," Neske told a retail banking
conference.
Deutsche Bank, which has retail banking operations in
Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland, recently added 14 million
retail clients to its portfolio following a multi-stage takeover
of Deutsche Postbank, a retail lender largely focused on
Germany.
At the end of February Deutsche Bank said it had accumulated
93.7 percent of the voting rights in Postbank, giving it access
to Postbank's retail deposit base, a valuable source of
refinancing for Germany's largest investment bank.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)