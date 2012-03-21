MAINZ, Germany, March 21 The acquisition of Deutsche Postbank has given Deutsche Bank the economies of scale to consider further expanding retail banking operations abroad, Deutsche's management board member Rainer Neske said on Wednesday.

"We need to think about how and where we will expand overseas," Neske said in response to a question about potential overseas expansion, adding that there are no specific plans to grow the Postbank brand abroad.

Nonetheless the strategic problem of being subscale in retail banking has been solved with the Postbank acquisition, Neske said, signalling that the lender may further expand in Asia.

"Not to participate in Asian growth is a strategic disadvantage for any European bank," Neske told a retail banking conference.

Deutsche Bank, which has retail banking operations in Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland, recently added 14 million retail clients to its portfolio following a multi-stage takeover of Deutsche Postbank, a retail lender largely focused on Germany.

At the end of February Deutsche Bank said it had accumulated 93.7 percent of the voting rights in Postbank, giving it access to Postbank's retail deposit base, a valuable source of refinancing for Germany's largest investment bank. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)