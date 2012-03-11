EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, March 11 Deutsche Bank manager Christian Ricken is set to join the lender's group executive committee, adding a German retail banking specialist to what will be a 17-member panel, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
It called Ricken, 45, the righthand man of board member Rainer Neske, adding he would help provide a counterweight to a top management where investment bankers and foreign executives are gaining influence.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report.
Germany's biggest bank is in a period of transition before Anshu Jain, head of the corporate and investment bank, and Juergen Fitschen, head of regional management, take over as co-chief executives in May following the retirement of Josef Ackermann.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has