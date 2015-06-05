FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Bank AG is looking into possible money laundering transactions by some of its clients in Russia which could exceed $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

An internal probe of the possible abuse being conducted by Deutsche Bank is in its initial stages, the source said.

Deutsche Bank repeated a statement from May 20, saying it had suspended a small number of traders in Moscow and was conducting an internal review, but gave no details of the reason for the suspension.

"We have pledged to uphold the highest standards in combating suspicious activities and will take tough measures if we find evidence of wrongdoing," the statement said. Up to three staff have been laid off by the bank, the source said.

"The misconduct was on the part of the client. The bank got used. The internal probe will try to determine how the bank got used," the source said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Noah Barkin and William Hardy)