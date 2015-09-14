(Adds second source, details)
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Sept 14 Deutsche Bank
has decided to close its Russian operations, apart
from transaction banking services, two financial sources told
Reuters on Monday.
Such a move would make Russia the first casualty of a
sweeping plan to shrink the group's global footprint to a
regional one. The bank has announced its intention to exit
certain countries but not yet said which.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.
It was very likely the group would close 90 percent of its
Russian activities, leaving only operations related to its
Global Transaction Banking (GTB) division, one source said on
condition of anonymity.
A second source said the decision had already been taken to
leave only GTB in Russia.
At the weekend, Deutsche Bank said the chairman of its
Russian unit, Joerg Bongartz, would quit Moscow for Germany.
His departure comes as Deutsche Bank and the U.S. Department
of Justice are investigating accusations of bribe-taking by
senior staff members and questionable share trades involving the
bank's Moscow office.
The first source said the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation was also investigating the trades, in parallel to
the other investigations.
Deutsche Bank said Bongartz's departure was not linked to
the share trade probes and described it as a long-planned
promotion.
Bongartz had been management board chairman of Deutsche
Bank's Russian division since 2006 and will move to Frankfurt to
focus on business in central and eastern Europe.
Investment banking turnover has fallen steeply in Russia
since last year, when the West imposed sanctions over the
Ukraine conflict and an economic downturn accelerated.
Reuters reported previously that Deutsche Bank was aiming to
shift from a global strategy to a multi-regional one, putting
Asia, North American and Europe in focus while exiting Russia.
Details of the strategic plan being implemented under new
Chief Executive John Cryan are expected by the end of October.
