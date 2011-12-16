FRANKFURT Dec 16 Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of a large chunk of its global asset management business with a price tag seen between 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros, two financial sources familiar with the sale process said on Friday.

Deutsche has sent information on the assets up for sale to dozens of potential buyers that have signalled interest, including banks and asset managers, the sources said, adding that non-binding offers were expected in January or February.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.