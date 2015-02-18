FRANKFURT Feb 18 Employees at Deutsche Bank
have nothing to fear from a strategic review that the
bank launched in December, co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain was
quoted as saying by a German newspaper on Wednesday.
No decision about the review has been taken yet, Jain said
in the summary of an article to appear in the Thursday edition
of daily Die Zeit.
"There is absolutely no reason (to worry)," he was quoted as
saying in German. "The whole process will take place in an
orderly fashion."
"We're addressing the matter in an unprejudiced way, and it
will be an open and extensive procedure," he added.
Deutsche is reviewing its universal banking model that has
it selling everything from home loans in Wuppertal to equity
derivatives in New York to see if hiving off parts of the group,
such as its Postbank branch network, would boost
profits.
