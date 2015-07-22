FRANKFURT, July 22 Deutsche Bank's new Chief Executive John Cryan is planning to present his ideas on a strategic overhaul for the German lender to the supervisory board at the end of the month, a source familiar with the matter said.

Cryan, who has been co-CEO since July 1, will present proposals such as a retreat from six non-European countries, the source said, adding that the meeting is slated for New York on July 30.

Deutsche is planning to pull out of countries, such as Peru, where it has only a small presence, the source said.

Timing of the bank's planned listing of subsidiary Postbank will also be discussed, the source added.

On his first day as CEO of Germany's largest bank, the 54-year-old Briton had warned employees not to expect only "sweetness and light in the coming months" and that they must repair a reputation damaged by misconduct. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)