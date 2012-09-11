FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it aims to deliver a post-tax return on equity (RoE) of at least 12 percent by 2015 as it unveiled plans to cut costs and shrink its balance sheet.

The bank previously defined its main profit target using pre-tax return on equity as its benchmark. In the second quarter, Deutsche's pretax RoE was 6.8 percent.

Raising capital levels has made it tougher for the lender to meet its former target of earning pretax return on equity (RoE) of at least 25 percent.

At 1022 GMT, its shares traded 0.7 percent higher at 32.00 euros.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor)