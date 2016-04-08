FRANKFURT, April 8 Deutsche Bank has
reached an agreement with Cologne public prosecutors to pay a 10
million euro ($11.4 million) fine in a tax avoidance case
involving its Swiss subsidiary, a person familiar with the
situation said on Friday.
Germany's biggest bank was under investigation in the case
for allegedly helping clients bypass German tax authorities, the
person said.
German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which also reported on
the case, said an investigation on a similar charge was also
under way involving Deutsche Bank's Luxembourg unit, which could
lead to a fine of less than 10 million euros.
Deutsche Bank and the Cologne prosecutor's office declined
to comment on either case.
Commerzbank, HVB and HSH Nordbank
have already paid millions of euros in fines in similar
cases.
German financial watchdog Bafin has sent requests for
information to the country's banks to determine their role in
setting up offshore shell companies exposed by the publication
of the Panama Papers this week, sources familiar with the probe
said.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt and Matthias
Inverardi in Duesseldorf; writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Sabine Wollrab and Jane Merriman)