FRANKFURT Dec 19 Deutsche Bank on
Thursday said it did not expect to have to make payments to
cover back taxes by clients, after some of its banking rivals
ran into trouble over a tax rebate strategy known as "dividend
stripping."
"So far, we assume that we will not have to make back
payments of tax related to dividend stripping or any other back
payments," a spokesman for Germany's biggest bank said.
German public sector lender HSH Nordbank this week
confirmed it was setting aside 127 million euros ($175 million)
to cover possible tax liabilities following an internal probe
into suspected tax avoidance by clients.
Several other German banks are also looking into their
involvement in the tax rebate strategy, known as "dividend
stripping", where a stock is bought just before losing rights to
a dividend then quickly sold.
($1 = 0.7266 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)