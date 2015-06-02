FRANKFURT, June 2 Deutsche Bank aims
to launch three technology innovation labs in Berlin, London and
California this year designed to accelerate development of
so-called fintech firms that could aid the banking sector and
its clients.
Germany's largest lender, grappling with an overhaul of its
own technology infrastructure, aims to get the three operations
up and running by the end of the year, a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
The bank hopes to screen some 500 fintech start-ups per
year, with some seeking to develop security, payments,
efficiency, organisation or process applications.
The bank has not set aside a particular sum of money to
invest in the firms, the source said, rather, it aims to partner
with chosen start-ups by either using the technology itself,
fostering development, or perhaps channelling it onto clients or
other portions of the financial sector, the source said.
Deutsche wants to partner and work with start-ups, give them
feedback on their ideas and find ways to employ their
technology, not try to benefit solely from a financial
perspective, said the source. "This is primarily about
innovation, not investments."
The lab launch, which comes weeks after board member Henry
Ritchotte was named the group's chief digital officer, marks a
bigger commitment to developing technology, an area where the
banking sector fell far behind the manufacturing sector while
grappling with the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)