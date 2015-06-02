* Fintech labs planned for London, Berlin, Silicon Valley
* Bank to screen 500 startups per year for inclusion
* No set amount of direct investment planned
By Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, June 2 Deutsche Bank aims
to launch three technology innovation labs in Berlin, London and
Silicon Valley this year designed to accelerate development of
so-called "fintech" companies which could aid the banking sector
and its clients.
Germany's largest lender, grappling with an overhaul of its
own technology infrastructure, aims to get the three operations
up and running by the end of the year, a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
The bank, which unveiled broad plans in April to overhaul
its strategy and modernise its tech infrastructure, hopes to
screen some 500 fintech start-ups per year, with some seeking to
develop security, payments, efficiency, organisation or process
applications.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined comment.
The move follows similar initiatives by rivals including
Swiss bank UBS and Commerzbank to
turbocharge tech developments that will help banks work more
efficiently and stay close to clients.
American Express also recently opened a tech lab in
Palo Alto, California, to focus on cloud computing and mobile
infrastructure.
Deutsche Bank has not set aside a specific sum of money to
invest in the firms, the source said, rather it aims to partner
with chosen start-ups by either using the technology itself,
fostering development, or perhaps channelling it into clients or
other portions of the financial sector, the source said.
Deutsche wants to partner and work with start-ups, give them
feedback on their ideas and find ways to employ their
technology, not try to benefit solely from a financial
perspective, said the source. "This is primarily about
innovation, not investments."
The launch, which comes weeks after board member Henry
Ritchotte was named chief digital officer, marks a bigger
commitment to developing a field where the banking sector fell
behind similar tech advances in manufacturing following the
financial crisis.
