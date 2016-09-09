LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank said it had opened a
data lab in Dublin on Friday that will create 165 jobs in the
Irish capital and help the German bank cut costs and improve its
compliance controls.
Deutsche Bank said 40 new jobs have already been added at
the data lab, known as The Hive, and it plans to add 125 more
technology and operations roles there.
It will be a global centre of excellence employing data
science, visualisation, analytics and technology specialists,
Deutsche Bank said.
Crucially, the lab should also improve Deutsche Bank's
ability "to comply with regulatory requirements, further
strengthen controls and reduce costs," said Kim Hammonds, chief
operating officer.
The bank said the new jobs will support its global markets
and corporate and investment banking divisions.
Deutsche Bank chief executive John Cryan is trying to
simplify and modernise the bank's technology as part of his
Strategy 2020 turnaround plan unveiled last October.
It will involve sourcing in critical technology
capabilities, automating processes and using data to tailor its
products and services for clients.
The Hive will complement the bank's existing infrastructure
activities in Dublin, it said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)