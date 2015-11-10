* FCA improperly identified Bittar when fining Deutsche Bank
* FCA lost similar case in May
* Regulator plans Supreme Court appeal against May ruling
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 10 Former Deutsche Bank
star trader Christian Bittar on Tuesday won a legal challenge
against Britain's financial regulator over whether he was
improperly identified when the bank was fined as part of a
global rate rigging inquiry.
Bittar is one of eight traders who allege they were denied a
right of reply when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined
a string of banks as part of investigations that spanned alleged
benchmark interest rate and currency market manipulation.
The ruling by a London tribunal is an embarrassment for the
FCA, set up two years ago after its predecessor was criticised
for its handling of the 2007-9 financial crisis. It could also
limit how much detail the FCA can publish when it fines firms.
In May, the FCA lost a similar Court of Appeal ruling that
decided a former JPMorgan executive, Achilles Macris,
had been improperly identified, despite not being named when the
FCA fined the U.S. bank almost 140 million pounds ($212 million)
in 2013.
The FCA said on Tuesday it was focusing on plans to appeal
that decision at the Supreme Court, as the Bittar case relied
heavily on that judgement.
Lawyers for Bittar argued the former trader, once one of
Deutsche's most profitable derivatives traders before he was
fired in 2011, was "shamed but not named" when Deutsche Bank was
fined $2.5 billion in April.
Alongside fines for alleged benchmark rigging, authorities
have published reams of computer chats and emails attributed to
traders by titles and code names, partly to avoid having to wait
for people to respond to allegations before publishing findings.
Timothy Herrington, an Upper Tribunal judge, agreed on
Tuesday with Bittar's lawyers it was inevitable that a "relevant
reader" would conclude that one of the FCA's monikers for
Bittar, Manager B, "could not be anyone other than Mr Bittar".
Equally, a number of "striking quotations" attributed to
Manager B in the FCA's enforcement notice "indicate a singular
style of communication which would be familiar to those with
whom he dealt", he said.
Bittar will now be able to answer the allegations made
against him in further court hearings that could be held as soon
as the New Year, although lawyers expect the FCA to try to put
the Bittar case on hold, pending a Supreme Court decision.
Bittar, a former London-based manager who traded in interest
rate derivatives pegged to Euribor (Euro interbank offered rate)
before moving to Singapore in 2010, was awarded a bonus of
around 80 million euros in 2009, based on his trading at the
height of the credit crisis.
But last year he was sent an FCA notice warning him he might
face a multi-million pound fine over allegations of attempted
rate rigging.
($1 = 0.6615 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)