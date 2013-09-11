BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Four Frankfurt-based traders responsible for submitting inter-bank lending rates won their case against Deutsche Bank for wrongful dismissal after the lender accused them of violating company policy by "inappropriately" communicating with other traders at the bank.
Ardalan G., Kai-Uwe K., Markus K., and Joerg V., who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought their case before a Frankfurt labour court on Wednesday.
In February this year, Deutsche Bank had suspended five traders suspected of inappropriate conduct following an internal investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate. (Euribor). (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
SYDNEY, April 5 Hundreds of secret Swiss bank accounts identified by Australian authorities as part of a global tax evasion and money laundering investigation are still in use, a top tax official said on Wednesday.
* Wellington Airport suspends all flights (Adds Wellington airport flight suspensions, delays elsewhere)