(Corrects to 509 million euro restructuring charge, not 509
billion, in third to last paragraph)
* Deutsche warns of more pain in 2014
* Litigation costs eat into profit
* Credit, debt and funding adjustments burden results
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Deutsche Bank
posted a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion euros for the
fourth quarter due to heavy costs for litigation and
restructuring, and warned that 2014 would be another year of
further challenges and reform.
The unexpected loss is likely to compound the problems that
have dogged the bank over the past year, especially a
lengthening list of lawsuits and regulatory matters, and to
redouble pressure on co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen to prove their turnaround plan is on track.
In a statement, the German bank said it would meet its 2015
targets but warned that 2014 would again be tough: "We expect
2014 to be a year of further challenges and disciplined
implementation."
The bank said that litigation cost it 528 million euros in
the quarter, bringing the year's bill for fines and settlements
to 2.5 billion euros and lowering its litigation reserves to 2.3
billion euros at year-end.
Deutsche Bank was fined $1.9 billion in December by the U.S.
Federal Housing Finance Agency to settle claims that it
defrauded two U.S. government-controlled companies in the sale
of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
It was also fined 725 million euros by EU antitrust
regulators for rigging interest rates.
The lender has suffered a hailstorm of criticism in recent
weeks, fanning a sense of crisis at Germany's flagship lender as
the list of scandals, investigations and negative headlines
lengthens, while costly settlements and a downturn in trading
revenue weigh on profit.
The surprise loss carries an echo of one year ago, when
Deutsche Bank also posted a deep loss in the last quarter of
2012 as restructuring costs sent the bank 2.6 billion euros into
the red on a pre-tax basis and virtually wiped out net profit
for the full year.
WEAKER MARKETS
Quarterly revenue for the group fell 16 percent to 6.58
billion euros in the last quarter of 2013, due in part to
weakness in its corporate banking and securities division,
Deutsche said in a statement.
The bond market had already softened in the third quarter of
2013 as investors braced for higher interest rates, a shift that
affected trading, underwriting and investment income for Wall
Street banks including Goldman Sachs.
Industry-wide, bond trading has come under pressure due to
new regulations that restrict activities such as proprietary
trading and others that make it more expensive for banks to
trade or hold securities on their balance sheets.
Deutsche's 2013 full-year pre-tax profit rose to 2.07
billion euros, up from the 814 million posted in 2012. Full-year
net profit rose to 1.08 billion from 315 million in 2012.
Writedowns in credit, debt and funding produced another 623
million euros in costs, while restructuring costs added a 509
million euro burden for the last quarter.
The bank was originally scheduled to report results on Jan.
29.
Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares closed down 3 percent at
$52.27 on Friday in New York after the Wall Street Journal
reported that a profit warning was possible.
