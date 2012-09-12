FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Deutsche Bank
wants to expand its investment advisory offerings for ultra-rich
clients as it overhauls its asset and wealth management
division, pushing into an area traditionally dominated by Credit
Suisse and UBS.
"We seek to grow in three years by 50 percent the number of
relationships by investing in client advisors and leveraging the
bank," the new head of the unit Michele Faissola said on
Wednesday.
A strong investment bank franchise in Asia, Eastern Europe
and the Middle East gives the bank access to entrepreneurs and
other wealthy individuals, he said.
"We have scale, the issue is it was never leveraged,"
Faissola told analysts.
In wealth management Deutsche wants to expand in the area of
family offices, and roll out various product categories like
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) into other geographies.
Faissola said he wants to hold on to the asset management
business, attempting to quash rumours that the lender will
continue efforts to sell the division.
In May Deutsche Bank ended negotiations on the potential
sale of the division.
