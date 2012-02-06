Feb 6 Deutsche Bank AG London on Monday added $800 million of notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $700 million. The total amount outstanding is now $2.1 billion. Deutsche Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: DEUTSCHE BANK AG LONDON AMT $800 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 01/11/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 102.559 FIRST PAY 07/11/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.56 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/09/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A