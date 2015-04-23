BRIEF-Olympia Chicago Boutique LLC says raises $9 mln in equity financing
WASHINGTON, April 23 Deutsche Bank's London subsidiary will plead guilty in connection with long-running manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
The bank has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Announced it has raised $8 million in a Series A Round Source text for Eikon: