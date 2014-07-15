BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
July 15 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : * Says divests its interest in Homag Group * Dt Beteiligungs AG says signed an agreement on the sale of all of the shares
it holds in Homag to a subsidiary of Duerr * Says sales price of 26.00 euros per share * Dt Beteiligungs AG says sale of the stake in Homag would provide for the
payment of a surplus dividend * Dt Beteiligungs AG says expected capital gain would result in a significantly
higher annual profit
* Contracted sales for three months ended 31 march 2017 amounted to about rmb1,746 million, representing a drop of 47.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: