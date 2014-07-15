July 15 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : * Says divests its interest in Homag Group * Dt Beteiligungs AG says signed an agreement on the sale of all of the shares

it holds in Homag to a subsidiary of Duerr * Says sales price of 26.00 euros per share * Dt Beteiligungs AG says sale of the stake in Homag would provide for the

payment of a surplus dividend * Dt Beteiligungs AG says expected capital gain would result in a significantly

higher annual profit