FRANKFURT Dec 2 Deutsche Boerse on Monday unveiled a strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of China , the country's fourth-biggest lender.

As part of the cooperation, the two companies plan to jointly promote the development of the offshore renminbi market in Europe, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

The pact should also enhance Bank of China's access to European capital markets, it added.

