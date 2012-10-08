BRIEF-Tikehau Capital acquires juventus Stadium's "Area12" shopping centre in Turin
* TIKEHAU CAPITAL ACQUIRES JUVENTUS STADIUM’S "AREA12" SHOPPING CENTRE IN TURIN
FRANKFURT Oct 8 Deutsche Börse : * Says buys back corporate bonds totalling 309 million EUR * Says repurchase was financed to large extent through the issue of a corporate
bond concluded on October 5
* TIKEHAU CAPITAL ACQUIRES JUVENTUS STADIUM’S "AREA12" SHOPPING CENTRE IN TURIN
LAGOS, June 5 Nigeria stocks extended their rally for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking stocks.