BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
FRANKFURT, June 18 Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni on Tuesday signalled the exchange operator is on the lookout for merger and acquisition deals.
"We will continue to evaluate complementary M&A opportunities as they arise," Francioni told analysts and investors at the company's annual investor day.
Deutsche Boerse is mainly focussed on growing without large deals, particularly since global regulators have blocked big M&A transactions, Francioni said.
Nonetheless, consolidation is inevitable in an industry dependent on scale, he said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,