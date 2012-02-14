FRANKFURT Feb 14 Former Allianz
board member Joachim Faber has emerged as a leading candidate to
succeed Manfred Gentz as chairman of the supervisory board at
Deutsche Boerse, two financial sources said on
Tuesday.
Gentz, a former DaimlerChrysler executive, is set to retire
on May 16, the day of the annual general meeting.
Faber is already a member of the Deutsche Boerse supervisory
board and was previously head of Allianz Global Investors, the
asset management arm of Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz
.
Deutsche Boerse said they did not speculate on personnel
issues, adding that a new chairman of the supervisory board
would be appointed after the annual general meeting.
Faber led Allianz's investment arm as chief executive for
more than a decade, building it into one of the world's biggest
asset managers, with around 1.5 trillion euros ($2
trillion)under management, by the time he retired in December
2011.
Allianz Global Investors manages about 98 percent of
Allianz's third-party business as well as around two thirds of
the insurer's own assets, and contributed around a quarter of
operating profit at Allianz in 2010.
During his time at the helm, Faber guided the unit through a
clutch of major acquisitions, including PIMCO, which manages the
world's biggest bond fund.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting By Philipp Halstrick, Jonathan Gould and Edward
Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Will Waterman)