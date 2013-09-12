FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is exploring plans to create a derivatives clearing house in Asia as a way to expand its post-trade processing services in emerging markets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

The move forms part of a strategic push by the Frankfurt-based company to diversify its business beyond Europe. In February, Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the group would focus on growth in Asia and Latin America.

The Financial Times was first to report on Deutsche Boerse's derivatives clearing house plans in the region.

Earlier this week, Deutsche Boerse and the Singapore exchange SGX struck a deal on custody and settlement through its unit Clearstream, to help banks and investors manage their collateral. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Kroener)