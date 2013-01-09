FRANKFURT Jan 9 Deutsche Boerse unit
Clearstream on Wednesday said it is entering talks with the
United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to resolve
issues relating to possible Iran sanctions violations.
Clearstream has been accused of violating U.S. economic
sanctions against Iran in 2008.
Deutsche Boerse said in its statement that OFAC had
indicated that Clearstream could face a so-called pre-penalty
notice for about $340 million.
Deutsche Boerse said Clearstream continued to believe its
actions complied with applicable U.S. sanctions and regulations
and that any settlement with OFAC would not mean there had been
a violation.