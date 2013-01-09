* Deutsche Boerse says will talk to U.S. authority about
Iran
* Talks aim to reach settlement over possible Iran violation
* Boerse says settlement not admission of a violation
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 Deutsche Boerse said
on Wednesday its Clearstream subsidiary is entering into talks
with the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
to resolve issues relating to possible violations of U.S.
sanctions against Iran.
Clearstream has been accused by OFAC of violating economic
sanctions against Iran in 2008. OFAC has indicated that
Clearstream could face a so-called pre-penalty notice for about
$340 million, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.
Deutsche Boerse said it believes its actions were in
compliance with U.S. sanctions and that it considers OFAC's
preliminary figure to be "unwarranted and excessive."
Deutsche Boerse said transactions in 2008 relate to a
decision taken by Clearstream in 2007, to close its Iranian
customers' accounts.
Clearstream further said OFAC had been informed of the
closing of the accounts at the time.
Deutsche Boerse said OFAC has not taken any final decision
on finding of any violation and that any settlement with OFAC
would not mean there had been a violation.
The U.S. amended a sanctions bill against Iran in August
2012 which opened the door to further damages claims against
foreign lenders including Clearstream.