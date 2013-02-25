S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.
Feb 25 CME Group Inc is said to have approached Deutsche Boerse AG to consider merger talks, Bloomberg tweeted on Monday.
Shares in Deutsche Boerse surged over 10 percent on news of a possible deal.
COVENTRY, England, May 31 Britain is moving towards creating a new national development hub for electric car batteries with officials setting out plans for companies to work together to improve the technology, possibly paving the way for large-scale local production.