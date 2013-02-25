UPDATE 1-Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Shares in Deutsche Boerse surged over 10 percent on Monday as traders point to market talk that the German stock exchange operator may merge with the CME Group Inc
Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger)
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
WARSAW, May 31 Proposals to stop certain European Union members from receiving the bloc's funds contradict the treaties governing the bloc, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.