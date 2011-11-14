FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Boerse AG's DB1Gne.DE board of directors endorsed plans to offer European regulators concessions as a way to smooth the $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, two sources familiar with the meeting said on Monday.

Deutsche Boerse's management board, headed by Chief Executive Reto Francioni, on Monday informed the supervisory board about ways to address concerns by European Union anti-trust regulators, the two sources said.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE face an in-depth antitrust review of the deal that would create the world's largest exchange operator.

The European Commission, set to give its ruling on the takeover of NYSE Euronext by year-end, has signaled it would not consider the over-the-counter derivatives market, when it assesses the antitrust implications of the $9 billion deal, Reuters reported last month. [ID:nL5E7LA393]

This could make it harder for Deutsche Boerse to make the case that its combination with NYSE will not lead to dominance in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns and potentially force the companies to offer significant concessions in return for regulatory clearance.

The specific remedies being considered were unclear but center around the derivatives operations of both companies, and on Eurex Clearing, one of the people familiar with the discussions said.

Deutsche Boerse, the buyer in the deal, and NYSE Euronext have until Nov. 17 to offer European regulators concessions, such as opening up businesses to rivals or selling some operations.

The pair have in part argued that together they would create a European champion that could better compete with strong exchange competitors in the United States, Latin America and Asia. [ID:nL5E7LP33D]

Deutsche Boerse could not be reached for comment, and NYSE declined to comment.

Deutsche Boerse on Monday insisted the deal remained "on track." [ID:nL5E7ME1S0] (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Carol Bishopric)