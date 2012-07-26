FRANKFURT, July 26 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse posted second-quarter earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) broadly in line with expectations,
shrugging off a slump in trading activity caused by the euro
zone crisis.
Second-quarter EBIT of 279 million euros ($338.25 million)
was broadly in line with a Reuters poll, which had forecast 282
million euros, but the company cautioned it may struggle to
maintain growth momentum.
"It will be increasingly challenging to generate growth in
the current fiscal year because of the weaker market environment
and the ongoing uncertainty amongst market participants,"
finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)