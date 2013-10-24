BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT Oct 24 Deutsche Boerse has acquired a minority stake in London-based derivatives exchange GMEX Group, it said on Thursday.
The German group paid a single digit million pound sum for the stake, GMEX and Deutsche Boerse said in a joint statement.
GMEX offers Interest Rate Swap Futures contracts, derivatives indices and emerging markets exchange business partnerships enabled by multi-asset trading technology.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )