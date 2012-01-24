FRANKFURT Jan 24 Deutsche Boerse
Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the
Frankfurt-based exchange operator remains optimistic about
business in 2012, after having a "good year" in 2011, even as
the European Commission looks poised to block a planned takeover
of NYSE Euronext.
"Our business development in the past year proves that
growth is also possible organically," Francioni told the
exchange operator's annual reception in Frankfurt.
"That why we look to 2012 with optimism, knowing full well
that the global economy remains fragile."
Francioni said he expected the European Commission to decide
on the future of the Boerse's takeover plans "shortly", adding
that consolidation would continue, and signalled Deutsche Boerse
would continue to look out for growth opportunities.
"In the coming year the world of exchanges will remain in
flux. Just like in a game of chess, every player will seek to
position themselves in an optimal way," he said.
With plans to merge the Osaka and Tokyo exchanges, and more
intense cooperation between the exchanges in Shanghai and
Shenzhen, the global trend toward consolidation will not only
continue in 2012, but possibly intensify, Francioni said.
"It's only a question of time until the leading Asian and
Latin American exchanges have not just regional but also global
ambitions," he added.
A vote by European Commission officials on whether to
approve the deal is expected by Feb. 9.
Executives from Frankfurt and New York are lobbying the
European commissioners in the hope of persuading them to give
the deal the green light.
A source told Reuters on Tuesday the European Commission is
poised to endorse European Union antitrust commissioner Joaquin
Almunia's recommendation to block the deal.
A key thrust of the exchange's argument is that a combined
company will give Europe a global platform to implement European
Union and G20 regulatory reforms, and that the derivatives
market should be looked at from a global, rather than just a
European perspective, taking into account U.S. players like the
CME.