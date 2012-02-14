FRANKFURT Feb 14 Deutsche Boerse
Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the
Frankfurt-based exchange operator expects strong revenues in
2012 and is no longer focused on large mergers in the wake of
its blocked takeover of NYSE Euronext.
"I am sure it will not come as a surprise to you that, in
the light of a shift in the competition authorities' position
away from a global and toward a regional market view, we are not
focusing on large-scale mergers and takeovers," Francioni said
on Tuesday.
For 2012, Boerse expects to increase revenues to the level
achieved in 2008, Francioni said.
Boerse may take legal steps against the prohibition of the
merger by the European Commission, Francioni said, adding a
decision about legal action will come after further analysis of
the ruling by European anti-trust regulators.