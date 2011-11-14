* Says Eurex, Liffe combination not anti-competitive

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Deutsche Boerse's chief executive said a combination of its derivatives exchange Eurex and NYSE's Liffe was not anti-competitive, as European Union regulators finalised their review of a merger of the two exchange operators.

"Competition in the derivatives market is between the regulated space and the over-the-counter market," Reto Francioni said at a banking conference. "Eurex and Liffe do not compete with each other, they complement each other."

The deal between Deutsche Boerse, the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and NYSE Euronext, which runs stock exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, New York and Paris, remains on track, Francioni said.

The European Commission, set to give its ruling on the takeover of NYSE Euronext by year-end, has signalled it would not consider the over-the-counter derivatives market, when it assesses the antitrust implications of the $9 billion deal.

This would in effect underscore the combined operator's dominance in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns and potentially force the companies to offer significant concessions in return for regulatory clearance.

Francioni said the derivatives market was global and not just European, and underlined the need for Deutsche Boerse to bulk up as new competitors emerge. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)