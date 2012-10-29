FRANKFURT Oct 29 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse abandoned its 2012 revenue target
after third-quarter revenues dropped due to subdued fiancial
markets.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell
to 245.4 million euros ($316.69 million) in the third quarter,
down from 333 million euros in the same period a year earlier,
the Frankfurt-based stock and derivatives exchange operator said
on Monday.
Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post quarterly earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 247 million euros, a Reuters
poll showed.
Based on the continued weak capital market environment in
October, the company said it now expects full-year 2012 net
revenue of around 1.95 billion euros, well below the target
range of between 2.15 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros.
In July, Deutsche Boerse signalled it may have to abandon its
full-year revenue target.
For the third quarter, Deutsche Boerse said net revenue was
471 million euros, down from the 578.6 million in the
year-earlier period.