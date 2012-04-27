FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Boerse
said appealing a European Commission ruling to block a takeover
of rival NYSE Euronext will take between 18 months and
three years.
In February, Brussels regulators blocked the deal, arguing
it would create a dominant player in the listed derivatives
market.
Deutsche Boerse appealed in hopes that regulators would also
include the over-the-counter derivatives exchange in any future
definitions of the derivatives market.
Speaking to analysts on Friday, Chief Financial Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer said the operator of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange does not plan any transformational acquisitions given a
lack of regulatory support for such deals.
Deutsche Boerse also said it was better at managing costs
than rival NYSE Euronext, which earlier this month said it aims
to reach $250 million in annual savings by 2014 through
company-wide cost cuts and synergies.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)