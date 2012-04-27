FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Boerse said appealing a European Commission ruling to block a takeover of rival NYSE Euronext will take between 18 months and three years.

In February, Brussels regulators blocked the deal, arguing it would create a dominant player in the listed derivatives market.

Deutsche Boerse appealed in hopes that regulators would also include the over-the-counter derivatives exchange in any future definitions of the derivatives market.

Speaking to analysts on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange does not plan any transformational acquisitions given a lack of regulatory support for such deals.

Deutsche Boerse also said it was better at managing costs than rival NYSE Euronext, which earlier this month said it aims to reach $250 million in annual savings by 2014 through company-wide cost cuts and synergies. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)