(Corrects to show LEG will be sixth, not fifth, real estate
company in MDAX)
FRANKFURT, June 6 German real estate company LEG
Immobilien AG will become a member of Frankfurt's
mid-cap index MDAX on June 24, replacing German port
operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA),
Frankfurt bourse operator Deutsche Boerse said late on
Wednesday.
Adding LEG, which went public in January, will lift the
number of real estate groups in the 50-member MDAX to six.
HHLA will join the small-cap index SDAX, as will
RTL Group , while property company IVG
Immobilien and Constantin Film will leave
the SDAX.
Deutsche Boerse reviews the composition of its main indices
four times per year.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Peter Dinkloh; editing by
James Jukwey and David Goodman)