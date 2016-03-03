* Frankfurt Stock Exchange changes composition of DAX, MDAX,
SDAX
* ProSieben replaced K+S in blue-chip DAX index
* Changes effective March 21, with next index review on June
3
(Adds names of companies impacted by index changes)
FRANKFURT, March 3 German stock exchange
operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said the
composition of its blue-chip DAX index would change,
with shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 replacing
those of potash maker K+S AG.
The change is effective March 21. K+S AG will be moved to
the mid-level MDAX index, Boerse said in a release on Thursday.
Furthermore, the shares of Steinhoff International Holdings
and Alstria Office REIT-AG will be included
in the MDAX, replacing Kloeckner & Co SE and
ElringKlinger AG.
The shares of WashTec AG, Wuestenrot & Württembergische AG
as well as Hapag-Lloyd AG will be included in the SDAX index,
while MLP AG, Sixt Leasing AG, Hornbach
Baumarkt AG and Schaltbau Holding AG will be
deleted from the index.
The shares of SLM Solutions Group AG and Süss
MicroTec AG will be included in TecDAX and will
replace the shares of QSC AG und LPKF Laser &
Electronics AG, Deutsche Boerse said.
The next scheduled index review is on June 3, Deutsche
Boerse said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew
Hay)