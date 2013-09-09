FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Boerse on
Monday approved terms for a settlement to dismiss claims from
relatives of American victims of a 1983 bombing of the U.S.
Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.
Through its Clearstream unit, Deutsche Boerse has been
embroiled in a legal dispute with U.S. plaintiffs seeking
damages from Iran for its suspected role in helping Hezbollah
carry out the barracks attack during the civil war in Lebanon.
As part of this action, U.S. plaintiffs sought in 2008 to
freeze Iranian funds held in Luxembourg-based Clearstream's
securities account.
The settlement which needs the approval of a certain amount
of plaintiffs, provides for the dismissal of direct claims
against Clearstream, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.
The U.S. amended a sanctions bill against Iran in August
2012 which opened the door to further damages claims against
foreign lenders including Clearstream.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)