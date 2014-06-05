FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Boerse is
considering the sale of its International Securities Exchange
(ISE), a source familiar with the company's thinking said on
Thursday.
No banks have been mandated to assist Deutsche Boerse with a
sale of its U.S. options exchange, the person said, adding that
valuation levels were currently not attractive enough for
Deutsche Boerse to pursue a sale in the short run.
The move follows a series of setbacks in the United States
for the Frankfurt-based exchange operator including a failure to
gain permission to offer options on some key U.S. indexes.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.
Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Boerse
was considering a sale of ISE, and has been exploring a possible
sale for several months.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jason
Neely)