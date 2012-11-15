FRANKFURT Nov 15 Deutsche Boerse
said 10 banks, more than previously announced, backed the launch
of a new platform for over-the-counter (OTC) interest rate swaps
clearing ahead of regulation of the $700 trillion derivatives
industry.
Deutsche Boerse unit Eurex Clearing said on Thursday the
banks included Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, as
expected.
In addition, it won Commerzbank, HSBC,
Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS and Basler
Kantonalbank.
Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas, which it
said in May would back the new platform, are preparing to join,
it said, as are Goldman Sachs, Nomura, NordLB
, Societe Generale and unspecified other
market participants.