* Deutsche Boerse Q2 EBIT broadly in line with Rtrs poll

* Deutsche Boerse says subdued markets to hit 2012 revenue

* Deutsche Boerse shares up 2.3 percent (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, July 26 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse abandoned its full-year target, blaming subdued capital market activity and continued uncertainty caused by the euro zone crisis.

For 2012, Deutsche Boerse had expected net revenue of approximately 2.15 billion euros ($2.61 billion) to 2.3 billion euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of 1.2 billion euros to 1.35 billion euros.

"It seems that net revenue for 2012 will moderately fall short of the forecast range, insofar as the market environment will not improve during the second half of 2012," the company said in its quarterly report, adding that lower revenues would affect the EBIT range.

Deutsche Boerse shares slightly reduced gains and traded 2.3 percent higher at 40.9 euros a share by 1355 GMT.

"It will be increasingly challenging to generate growth in the current fiscal year because of the weaker market environment and the ongoing uncertainty amongst market participants," finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.

For the second quarter, sales revenue came in at 555 million euros, above the 547 million forecast by analysts despite a drop in the number of contracts traded on shares trading platform Xetra and on Eurex the derivatives exchange.

Second-quarter EBIT of 279 million euros was close to the 282 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)